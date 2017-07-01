Creating A Perfect Menu For A Business Luncheon

Cooking can be a great way to save money in difficult economic times. By preparing meals and not eating out all the time you can put more money in your pocket and give less to fast food places and restaurants. This article can help you find ways to do more home cooking.

Make sure that you defrost your vegetables before you put them in the microwave if you are planning to cook them this way. This will allow you to achieve the best texture, while not sacrificing the taste of your vegetables. After cooking, add your vegetables to a main plate as a side dish.

When cooking, the smaller the item the higher the cooking temperature can be. For instance, if you are cooking mini muffins they can be baked at 400, where as if the muffins are regular size the temperature should be no higher than 325. Cooking at the right temperature will optimize your cooking time and keep items from becoming dried out.

It's nice to have a pie quickly when unexpected guests arrive. When you don't have time to create the crust from scratch, use a quality pre-made mix. Add a few tablespoons of sour cream to make the crust flaky so no one will notice that you didn't create the pie from scratch.

Put salt on your cutting board. It can be difficult to cut herbs on your cutting board. They tend to go all over the place. To keep this from happening, just sprinkle a little salt on your cutting board before you begin. This will work to keep them from slipping around.

Keep track of ingredients when baking. Sometimes, when you are adding a lot of dry ingredients to your mixing bowl, it's easy to lose track. An easy solution to this is to place each ingredient in a different part of the bowl. That way, every dry ingredient you add can be seen and counted.

True butter should be used when cooking. Butter is typically not purchased by the average consumer because of its cost. It is well worth the investment because it is not filled with unhealthy oils or trans fats. You can buy the butter in bulk when it is on sale and freeze it in your freezer.

You should separate your meat into usable portions before you freeze it. You can separate your meat and store the portions in sandwich bags. You can then place the sandwich bags inside of freezer bags. This will give you that ability to have your meats perfectly portioned and to be able to use the freezer bags over and over again.

Before purchasing items to prepare any type of dish, it is important that you read the labels of the item. This will help you avoid unhealthy ingredients. Make sure the ingredients you get don't contain too much sugar or sodium, because each may account for certain health problems if overused.

Rather than using a traditional store bought dressing when making a salad, try making your own vinaigrette. A vinaigrette that is homemade will contain less ingredients than store bought ones and have no preservatives. This makes the vinaigrette more natural and better tasting. Simply shake the ingredients in a sealed container and enjoy.

If you are going to buy mushrooms, make sure that you get them before they are opened. When the stems and the caps of a mushroom are tightly attached, this means means that they are really fresh. If the cap is opened, chances are the mushroom is not too fresh.

When you are cooking pumpkin seeds, first, cover the raw seeds in melted butter, olive or vegetable oil. Then spread them out evenly across a cookie sheet and sprinkle them with your favorite seasonings. Bake the seeds at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about forty-five minutes or until golden brown.

To preserve more of the nutritional value of your vegetables don't cook them for too long. As you cook a vegetable, its nutrient content diminishes. Good techniques for quickly cooking vegetables are steaming and stir-frying. Slow cooking has its place, but don't neglect the quicker techniques with their greater nutrition.

Anybody can learn to cook with a little bit of patience and passion. Use the tips above and learn how to make all sorts of wonderful meals and desserts, even if you're on a budget! Let cooking be your new hobby! It is relaxing, useful, and oftentimes very delicious! Bon apetite!