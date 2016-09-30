Take The Secret Out Of Terrific Cooking

What's the greatest meal you've ever eaten? It probably didn't take you long to recall that delicious meal. Now, what if you could cook the most delicious meal you've ever eaten or better yet, be the source of someone else's greatest meal? Here are a few cooking tips to make that a reality.

When cooking a big meal, try to do your prep work the night before. This saves you time when you're getting things ready for your dinner the next day. Have everything washed, chopped, and ready to go. You'll thank yourself because there is less stress the night of the big meal.

Cooking a large meal for friends or family requires a great deal of preparation ahead of time. This will allow you to make sure that all the necessary ingredients are accounted for. The day before the big event, get everything ready to go. Make sure you have all the utensils and cookware you will need. This will help to alleviate your anxiety and maximize your potential.

To prepare for the meal that you are going to cook, make a comprehensive list of everything that you are going to need to cook your meal when you go to the supermarket. This will allow you to stay as organized as possible so there is no part of your meal that you leave out.

Have you been making the same berry shortcake for a while? Make the flavor pop with the following tip. Mix your berries with a pinch of salt, a little fresh mint and a small spoon of lime juice. Your guests will never guess how you enhanced the flavor of the old family recipe.

Ensure that your baked fish is moist and tender by cooking "en papillote". This is a French technique that refers to fish baked in a parchment-paper packet. Place the fish and vegetables of your choice in the center of a large piece of parchment-paper. Bring the edges of the paper together, crease them tightly to form a seal, and bake for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees. The fish and vegetables steam in the packet, keeping them moist and tender, and creating a tasty, healthy dish. (Clean-up is just as easy - simply throw away the paper after eating!)

Store your cheese in the fridge, wrapped tightly in plastic, and away from air. This will help to keep mold away. While a little mold is not harmful to cheese, excessive mold is dangerous to consume. It will certainly affect the quality of your cheese as well.

It is important to know that the smaller the item, the longer it takes to cook. Many people think that smaller items do not take long to cook, therefore the item does not cook thoroughly. Usually, larger items do not take as long to cook and because people think they do, these items get burnt.

Cooking hamburgers seems to be easy, but there are some tricks to learn. Make a hole in the center of the patty before you put it on the grill. The hole prevents the meat from rising in the middle so you won't have an uncooked middle with burnt edges any more. The whole will completely disappear during cooking so no one will notice your trick.

No one can really say that they enjoy a dry hamburger. Instead of serving dry tasteless burgers at your next barbeque add some cold water to your beef before you grill. Try about 1/2 cup per 1 pound of meat. You will leave your guests amazed with your burgers every time.

Make perfect meat and fish by applying seasoning, evenly. Especially with salt and pepper, think of the seasonings as snow that is falling delicately onto the meat and fish. As a result, you won't have too much seasoning on one section and not enough or none on other sections. It also prevents the seasonings from clumping.

Don't store your spices above the stove. While many traditional kitchens place the spice rack above the stove for convenience, this practice can actually reduce the flavor and shelf life of your herbs. Humidity, heat, and light can all cause spices to lose their flavor, and above the stove ensures they are exposed to all three.

On a Sunday, try to make a meal whose leftovers you can eat during the week. For instance, save any left over roasted beef and make it into a sandwich on a week night. Not only does this help you save time by not having to cook, but it is a good way to not waste food.

Becoming a great cook is no easy feat. It takes a lot of time and effort, not to mention sometimes making a mess. But these tips can give you valuable advice that others learn through painful mistakes. If you follow these tips, making healthy, delicious meals will be simple and easy.